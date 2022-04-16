Sweden's 'inconvenient COVID victory'

The articles and TV segments that hurled invective laced with mockery at Sweden for its libertarian approach to the pandemic haven't aged well, which likely explains the media's sudden lack of interest in the topic, writes a Swedish journalist.

Johan Anderberg, the author of "The Herd," a bestselling history of Sweden's COVID-19 experience, writes in a column in the website Unherd that for "anyone still interested, the results were impossible to deny."

By the end of 2021, he points out, 56 countries had registered more deaths per capita from COVID-19 than Sweden.

"With regard to the restrictions that the rest of the world had put so much faith in — school closures, lockdowns, face masks, mass testing — Sweden had more or less gone in the opposite direction," writes Anderberg.

TRENDING: The Arab Christian who sacrificed his life for Jews!

"Yet its results were not noticeably different from those of other countries."

Even when it was becoming clear that the political measures deployed against the virus were of limited value, few nation's changed course.

But he understands why that happened.

"From a human perspective, it was easy to understand why so many were reluctant to face the numbers from Sweden," Anderberg says. "For the inevitable conclusion must be that millions of people had been denied their freedom, and millions of children had had their education disrupted, all for nothing.

Was Sweden's approach to COVID the right thing to do? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (28 Votes) 7% (2 Votes)

"Who would want to be complicit in that?"

Anderberg notes that in the spring and summer of 2021, the global consultancy firm Kekst CNC surveyed people in the U.K., Germany, France, the United States, Japan and Sweden regarding the virus.

Sweden, though a much smaller country, was included in the survey because of its "unique" approach to the pandemic.

One of the questions was what percentage of the population of your country do you think have died from COVID-19. In the U.S., the average guess in mid-July was 9% of the population. If that were true, it would amount to 30 million deaths. That's an overestimation of 22,500%, or 225 times higher.

In the U.K., France and Sweden, the death toll was exaggerated a hundredfold. The average Swedish guess of 6% would amount to 600,000 deaths. By then, however, the official death toll was less than 6,000.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!