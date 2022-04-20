Teacher fired for telling parents of daughter's 'transition'

A schoolteacher who shared with parents a statement from their daughter about her purported gender "transition" was fired for the communication, according to a report from Just the News.
That's even though the parents had told the school district not to have any gender-oriented conversations with their daughter, and officials refused to cooperate.
Advertisement - story continues below
The report said the case now is the focus of a lawsuit against the district by multiple parents.
It was parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri who learned the school in Ludlow, Massachusetts, also was treating their son as a girl in accord with his wishes, according to their complaint against several current and former district and school officials for violating their parental rights.
TRENDING: WATCH: Packed plane erupts the moment passengers learn masks are no longer required
Interim Superintendent Lisa Nemeth told Just the News the district had no comment.
But the report explained how Baird Middle School teacher Bonnie Manchester started a GiveSendGo fundraiser more than a year ago when she was first put on paid leave for notifying the girl's parents of her gender transition.
Advertisement - story continues below
She has not yet filed litigation against the school, but her lawyer said it was being considered.
Just the News explained, "While it's increasingly common for districts to implement procedures to socially transition students without parental notification, Ludlow's alleged actions stand out for violating a direct request from parents and making an example of a whistleblower."
The report explained how "B.F.," the daughter, was coached by the school, which initially contacted the parents. But when Foote and Silvestri instructed that their daughter was getting professional help and school officials must not have conversations with her on the topic, school officials declined to comply even though they had promised to obtain parental consent moving forward.
Shortly after, "School counselor Marie-Claire Foley told her teachers to hide this information from Foote and Silvestri, and a week later reiterated the directive to staff," the report said.
But Manchester forwarded an email from the daughter concerning the situation to her parents.
Advertisement - story continues below
When the parents confronted school officials, Manchester was put on leave for "inappropriate communications" and she was terminated shortly after.
WND reported when the legal action developed it was the Massachusetts Family Institute that brought the case on behalf of two families.
A commentary at PJMedia described the situation as a "groomer school" where officials coached children into transgender ideologies while hiding their actions from parents.
The institute said it is working with the Child & Parental Rights Campaign on the lawsuit on behalf of two Ludlow families against public school officials there.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The families are suing for violations of their parental rights stemming from a district policy prohibiting school staff from sharing information with parents about a student's discordant gender identity and efforts to promote that identity in school. In the case of one of the families named in the suit, school officials were actively transitioning their 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son without their parents' knowledge and against their wishes," the group confirmed.
The organizations said in a statement that school officials were told by the parents not to speak to their children about gender identity, but actively "dismissed" the instructions and "not only continued having such conversations with their daughter, but began addressing her in school by an alternative name and pronouns."
School staff members used the girl's real name only in communication with her parents, "intentionally concealing their affirmation of her gender transition at school."
Commentator Megan Fox at PJMedia explained Vernadette Broyles, general counsel of CPRC, said, "We are seeing this type of concerted effort by school officials across the country. School officials are making decisions about the lives of children that they are not qualified or authorized to make and doing it without telling, and often deceiving, parents.
Advertisement - story continues below
"This is a clear violation of the parents’ rights to control the education, health, and upbringing of their children."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]