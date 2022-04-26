A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Teacher forced to apologize for bringing in cotton plants slavery lesson

'Re-creates conditions that evoke so many deeply hurtful things about this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:36pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A San Francisco history teacher allegedly was suspended and then forced to apologize for bringing in cotton plants for a lesson on slavery and the cotton gin.

Last month, the Creative Arts Charter School teacher had brought in the plants, called “bolls,” to show “the sharp edges that had pierced hands while picking cotton and pulling out the seeds,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It took less than a day for the school to begin an investigation into the teacher and the lesson.

Read the full story ›

