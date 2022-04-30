A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teacher suspended after hosting drag show at high school without notifying parents

'We are appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity in our schools'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 1:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(ABC 27) – A picture of a Hempfield School District teacher and four people dressed in drag circulating on social media has some parents outraged.

In the picture circulating on social media, the teacher is standing with what appears to be four drag queens in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed.

According to Hempfield School District, it was “made aware of a serious situation” that took place at the high school on Monday, April 25, during after-school hours. The school district said they were notified of the “performance” that happened during an after-school event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New magnet facility breaks ground in Texas to address supply chain, China dependence
Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'
Biden canceling student debt would make inflation worse, experts warn
How Biden's oil-leasing agenda falls short
Engineers make portable desalinization device
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×