Teacher suspended after hosting drag show at high school without notifying parents

(ABC 27) – A picture of a Hempfield School District teacher and four people dressed in drag circulating on social media has some parents outraged.

In the picture circulating on social media, the teacher is standing with what appears to be four drag queens in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed.

According to Hempfield School District, it was “made aware of a serious situation” that took place at the high school on Monday, April 25, during after-school hours. The school district said they were notified of the “performance” that happened during an after-school event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

