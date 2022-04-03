A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ted Cruz to Dems, media: There are 'kids in cages' right now

None of Trump's critics 'give a flip about the little boys and little girls'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published April 3, 2022 at 4:56pm
Spotlighting the multidimensional crisis at the southern border, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reminded his Democratic colleagues and the media of their accusation that President Trump was putting kids in "cages."

"To every reporter here, if you wrote a story ... and said 'kids in cages,' 'kids in cages' ... I'm going to ask you to find a tiny bit of journalistic integrity and remember there are kids in cages right now – except the cages are bigger, and there are more kids," he said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday with several Republican colleagues.

Cruz noted he went to the "cages" at the border when Barack Obama was president as well as Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"Not a single one of the Democrats who gave speeches about kids in cages gives a flip about the little boys and little girls packed in on top of each other," he said, adding that many of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Nor do they care about the children being physically assaulted and sexually assaulted," the Texas senator said. "Today there are little girls and little boys being physically and sexually assaulted by human traffickers."

All of this, he said, was caused by three decisions by President Biden: the halting of the building of the border wall, reinstating the "failed policy of catch and release" and ending "the incredibly successful remain in Mexico policy."

"Those decisions produced that crisis," Cruz said. "And the Democrats are desperately counting on the media not to report it."

See Cruz's remarks:

Is the Biden administration keeping migrant kids in cages?

Cruz charged that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have demonstrated how little they care about the crisis by their absence.

When Michelle Obama invoked the "kids in cages" charge against Trump in her address at the Democratic National Convention in 2020, an Associated Press fact-check corrected her.

"They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages," the former first lady declared, blaming Trump for the policy of temporarily separating children from parents who face charges of entering the country illegally by placing them in indoor facilities where they are protected by chainlink fences.

The AP reminded readers that it was under her husband's administration that the "cages" were built.

"Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats," the fact-checker said.

"She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same 'cages' were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily."

The AP pointed out the "cages" were "chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age."

Further, the photos of "kids in cages" circulated online by Democrats were taken in 2014 under the Obama administration.

The AP said the photos had "generated great anger."

The fact-checker noted that "prominent Democrats" to this day "have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump."

See the entire news conference last Wednesday on the border crisis:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







