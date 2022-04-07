A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teenagers' message in a bottle seeking boyfriends found after 56 years

Litter-picking crew found adolescent plea

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2022 at 1:22pm
(UPI) – A pair of British teenagers in search of boyfriends launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in 1966 – and it was found more than five decades later by a litter-picking crew.

Members of the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group said they found the message in a bottle while cleaning up around the Humber Estuary in South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, England.

The group members opened the bottle and found a note written by 15-year-old friends Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley. The letter, dated Aug. 9, 1966, asked any single boys over the age of 16 and under the age of 18 to write back.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







