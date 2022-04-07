Teenagers' message in a bottle seeking boyfriends found after 56 years

(UPI) – A pair of British teenagers in search of boyfriends launched a message in a bottle into an estuary in 1966 – and it was found more than five decades later by a litter-picking crew.

Members of the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group said they found the message in a bottle while cleaning up around the Humber Estuary in South Ferriby, North Lincolnshire, England.

The group members opened the bottle and found a note written by 15-year-old friends Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley. The letter, dated Aug. 9, 1966, asked any single boys over the age of 16 and under the age of 18 to write back.

