Faith WorldTROUBLE IN THE HOLY LAND
Is the Temple Mount becoming a haven for the homeless?

Appears as though tent city is being used to house rioters during Ramadan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:28pm
Tents seen on thhe Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Israel, in April 2022. (Facebook)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- A picture of a tent city erected on the Temple Mount has gone viral on social media in Israel.

The image, caught by Israel365 News‘ Josh Wander, shows a tent city adjacent to the Al-Aksa Mosque on the holy site. The mosque has been used as a headquarters for hundreds of Arab rioters who have attacked Israeli police since the beginning of Ramadan earlier this month.

It appears as though the tent city is being used to house the rioters during Ramadan, giving easy access to the mosque that they have essentially transformed into a makeshift fortress.

