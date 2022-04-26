Is the Temple Mount becoming a haven for the homeless?

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- A picture of a tent city erected on the Temple Mount has gone viral on social media in Israel.

The image, caught by Israel365 News‘ Josh Wander, shows a tent city adjacent to the Al-Aksa Mosque on the holy site. The mosque has been used as a headquarters for hundreds of Arab rioters who have attacked Israeli police since the beginning of Ramadan earlier this month.

It appears as though the tent city is being used to house the rioters during Ramadan, giving easy access to the mosque that they have essentially transformed into a makeshift fortress.

Read the full story ›