Bloody mayhem struck at a New York City subway station on Tuesday, with a shooting leaving 10 people shot and 16 injured with authorities discovering "undetonated devices."
A police department spokesman told Fox News that the shooting happened at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park. And officers reported a suspect remained at large.
Advertisement - story continues below
Fire Department officials said firefighters responding to a call about smoke at the location found multiple people had been shot and several explosive devices had been placed at the location.
TRENDING: The worst job in D.C.
Officials later updated to confirm that the explosives had been defused or removed.
"In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time," the police department said on social media.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS . Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available."
"This is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," said NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
The suspect had been described as a 5-foot-5, black male with a heavy build wearing a green construction-type vest, a red-colored sweatshirt and a gas mask.
New York's Democrat Gov. Katy Hochul called the suspect "dangerous" and "so cold hearted and depraved of heart."
Advertisement - story continues below
"No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives," Hochul declared. "It has to end and end now. ... We're sick and tired of reading headlines about crime."
"There are people in a hospital fighting for their lives at this very moment. Those are the people we're focused on."
"NYPD Counterterrorism units are responding to the scene, while additional units, including police K9s and heavy weaponry, have been deployed to subway stations around New York City, the high-ranking law enforcement source added," Fox reported.
Nearby hospitals were treating victims.
Advertisement - story continues below
And police initially warned the public to avoid the location because of the presence of multiple emergency vehicles as well as the needs to the officers investigating the scene.
The New York Post published several images of a blood-spattered floor with injured passengers attending to their own – or others – injuries.
The attack happened about 8:30 a.m. on a Manhattan-bound N train.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Post reported the suspect apparently set off a smoke grenade moments before gunfire erupted.
Video revealed screaming passengers racing out of the cars onto the platform as soon as the train doors opened, and smoke billowing out.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]