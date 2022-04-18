Tesla accelerator gets stuck going 83 mph on highway, driver alleges

(SFGATE) -- A California driver says that his Tesla began malfunctioning while driving on the highway, forcing him to go 83 mph on a highway without any way to control his accelerator.

Javier Rodriguez, a resident of Irvine, told KABC in Los Angeles that his Tesla Model 3’s computer froze up while driving on Interstate 10 — rendering the Tesla’s central touchscreen useless, but also causing the turn signals, hazard lights and other standard car features to malfunction.

“I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to be a weird scent coming," Rodriguez told the news station.

Read the full story ›