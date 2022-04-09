Texas AG invites legal fight with Biden admin over busing migrants to D.C.

(FOX NEWS) – Texas may be poised for a legal showdown with the Biden administration over immigration policy as the state's top attorney said he would urge GOP Gov. Greg Abbott to send migrants to Washington D.C. – flouting federal laws.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton acknowledged a 2012 Supreme Court case, Arizona v. the United States, prevents states from making their own immigration policies and is a "problem" for Texas' efforts. Still, he wants Texas to move ahead with busing migrants to Biden's doorstep and suggested the Supreme Court, now with a solid 6-3 conservative majority, could give the issue a fresh look.

"I think that was wrongly decided," Paxton told "Fox and Friends" of the Arizona case. "So I'd encourage the governor to force people to be sent out of our state and make the federal government sue us [and] take that back to the U.S Supreme Court."

