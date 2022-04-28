Tiger Woods won't tie knot without prenup

(OUTKICK) – The PGA legend has PTSD after losing nearly $100 million to ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods, 46, is changing his strategy in his second go at marriage after reportedly asking his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman to sign a prenup before tying the knot with the golfing champ.

“Tiger won’t wed without legal paperwork to protect his finances and assets. He’s been burned before and doesn’t want to get taken to the cleaners again,” announced the latest issue of Star Magazine, where an insider source detailed the conditions set by Woods as talks of a proposal heat up.

Read the full story ›