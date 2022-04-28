A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tiger Woods won't tie knot without prenup

Golfing legend lost nearly $100 million to ex-wife

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:28pm
Tiger Woods wins the Masters on April 14, 2019 (CBS video screenshot)

(OUTKICK) – The PGA legend has PTSD after losing nearly $100 million to ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods, 46, is changing his strategy in his second go at marriage after reportedly asking his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman to sign a prenup before tying the knot with the golfing champ.

“Tiger won’t wed without legal paperwork to protect his finances and assets. He’s been burned before and doesn’t want to get taken to the cleaners again,” announced the latest issue of Star Magazine, where an insider source detailed the conditions set by Woods as talks of a proposal heat up.

