Time to gather your 'Round House Provisions'

I'm definitely not an alarmist or fear monger, and I dislike those who are. Succumbing to fear literally robs us of life and paralyzes us from achieving our best.

At the same time, I don't believe in sticking our heads in the sands of ignorance or denial. I believe in having a plan, a back-up plan and preparing for the future in case of emergency. That includes preparing even for events we pray will never happen, like nuclear or civil war.

The world is a very volatile place, and even life in America is escalating more and more to a frantic peak. Let me give you some bad news before some good news. Consider just these few international and national news facts and headlines:

Any questions?

These tragic events drive home the point even further that we all need to be prepared to handle crises and emergencies, whenever they hit our lives. As I said, I'm not an alarmist, but I do believe in being ready in season and out of season no matter what comes.

A few years ago, I wrote on the topic: "What the government and media won't tell you one nuke can do." The column discussed the very real threat of electromagnetic pulses, or EMP, that could knock out the power grid for months across the whole U.S. from a high-altitude detonation of a single nuclear warhead in the skies above us.

The column also discussed what the government can and should do to better protect American citizens. This article will discuss what you and your loved ones can do to prepare and protect yourselves against any enemy or emergency situations or disasters, foreign or domestic.

Just as a reminder, an article a few years ago in the Business Insider, titled, "A North Korean EMP Attack is a Dark Possibility," warned: "In practical terms, a [EMP-originated] catastrophic blackout would be worst in cities, because it would instantly deprive the population of access to drinking water, refrigeration, heat, air conditioning, and telecommunication. Food stores would be looted within a matter of days, and gas stations would cease to function without electricity."

The article goes on: "Without internet access and power, all commerce and advanced methods of communication would stop. There would be no TV, radio, phones. Credit card transactions and cash withdrawals at banks would be impossible. Paper money would become worthless, and Bitcoin [and crypto currency] would cease to exist, along with the stock market."

In 2017, Newt Gingrich, speaking at the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said an EMP attack "would send us back to the 18th century."

Imagine what would be the impact on our economy and your life if an EMP hit America simultaneously with an imminent global food crisis? Is that really so far-fetched when Biden himself recently confessed that the food shortage "is going to be real"?

(For anyone interested in learning more about EMPs, watch Dr. Peter Vincent Pry's interview on the Hagmann Report. See also EMP.news and F. Michael Maloof's "A Nation Forsaken. EMP: The Escalating Threat of an American Catastrophe")

All the preceding global and domestic threats, in addition to my love for America and Americans, is what prompted my wife, Gena, and I to decide to support and endorse some new survival resources we call "Round House Provisions." (https://roundhouseprovisions.com/)

Please watch this brand-new 50-second video I just created about "Round House Provisions," then visit the Round House Provisions website to learn more about emergency survival and preparations. There you will also find some of the most tasty, nutritious and cost-effective options for food storage.

It may seem like a no-brainer to many, but in this terror-pervasive age, we all need to have "a personal survival kit" or a survival storage closet or room that contains essentials that could last us for months at a minimum.

Below is my list of essential emergency supplies. I know that some of these are costly items, so I'd encourage you to save for each, and check them off until you have them all.

Establish an agreed upon emergency preparation plan for you and your loved ones in case of a national or local disaster (place to meet, what to bring, delegated duties, etc.).

Fresh water storage, a portable filtered water system, and Potable Aqua Water Treatment Tablets;

Containers of non-perishable or freeze-dried foods, appropriate for your family size (with a shelf life of 5 to 25 years);

Manual can opener for food;

Containers of gas, oil, propane, kerosene and any other essentials liquids;

Extra batteries of all sizes and types;

Flashlights;

Long-range walkie-talkies;

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert;

First aid kit;

Whistles;

Dust mask and gas masks;

Duct tape;

Moist towelettes;

Toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, plastic sheeting and plastic zip ties;

Toolbox and tools (at least hammer, wrench and pliers);

Local maps;

Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery (when communications continue);

Solar-powered panels and generator;

Cash, traveler's checks, gold or other types of currency;

Knives, guns and ammunitions;

If you can afford it and have the space, an underground bunker.

(Of course, you need to add to this list according to your own personal needs – see below.)

Granted I know it's a government website, but ready.gov actually did a pretty good job of listing "Additional Emergency Supplies," based upon your own individual and family needs:

Prescription medications;

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives;

Glasses and contact-lens solution;

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream;

Pet food and extra water for your pet;

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container;

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person;

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes;

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water;

Fire extinguisher;

Matches in a waterproof container;

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items;

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils;

Paper and pencils;

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

Ready.gov recommends some excellent additional items and actions to consider for those who are seniors, disabled or have other special needs. They even have wise instructions and emergency needs for those who have pets and other animals, small and large.

Everyone (and I mean, everyone) should have essential emergency supplies, regardless of whether or not you're a survivalist. These items can help you and your loved ones survive a host of emergency situations or disasters, whether the cause is from weather, power outages, EMPs, or something worse – such as a terrorist attack – that completely shuts down communications, travel or the financial system for an extended period of time.

Preparation is absolutely key. When disaster hits, the time to prepare has passed.

Proverbs 27:12 says, "A prudent person foresees the danger ahead and takes precautions. The simpleton goes blindly on and suffers the consequences."

Or, as Howard Ruff, a financial adviser and writer, wisely and simply put it: "It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark."

(Again, please take a few minutes to check out our "Round House Provisions." I bet you'll be glad you did.)

