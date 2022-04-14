Today's veterinarian shortage: How it could affect your dog or cat

(FOX NEWS) – Veterinarians across the country are feeling burned out today – potentially affecting you and your pet as you face longer-than-usual wait times for vet appointments, plus other issues.

Even before today's pet adoption boom (which was brought about by the coronavirus pandemic), animal health care providers had been facing workplace stress.

"There has been a large influx of pets, even prior to the pandemic, while class sizes to create veterinarians and vet nurses have stayed the same," Oregon-based Dr. Cherice Roth, chief veterinary officer at Fuzzy, The Pet Parent Company, revealed to Fox News Digital in an interview this week.

