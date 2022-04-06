Top Democrat reaches new low, calling U.S. senator 'maggot-infested'

There's a new low for Democrats to aspire to in name-calling.

It's after Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison called U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton a "maggot-infested man," during a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

It was after Cotton said Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, the activist judge Ketanji Jackson, "will twist or ignore the law to reach the result that she wants."

Judge Jackson will coddle criminals and terrorists, and she will twist or ignore the law to reach the result that she wants. That’s not what we need in a Supreme Court justice, and that’s why I will be voting against her confirmation. pic.twitter.com/MxW4RWXx3E — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 5, 2022

In response, came Harrison's blast at Cotton:

Harrison said Cotton is a "little maggot-infested man," before launching into a tirade against Cotton and Republicans.

"He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas," he said. "He put his hand on the Bible, took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and he uses it as a play toy. That is the Republican Party we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation."

The Blaze described Harrison's actions as a "melt down."

Cotton had cited Jackson's leniency toward offenders in child pornography cases, as well as her time as a defense attorney.

"The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis," Cotton said, citing former Justice Robert H. Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.

"This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Cotton said.

