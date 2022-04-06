A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top Democrat reaches new low, calling U.S. senator 'maggot-infested'

'It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:19pm
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign during a Senate hearing Oct. 27, 2021 (Video screenshot)

There's a new low for Democrats to aspire to in name-calling.

It's after Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison called U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton a "maggot-infested man," during a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

It was after Cotton said Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court, the activist judge Ketanji Jackson, "will twist or ignore the law to reach the result that she wants."

In response, came Harrison's blast at Cotton:

Harrison said Cotton is a "little maggot-infested man," before launching into a tirade against Cotton and Republicans.

Has name-calling in American politics gone too far?

"He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas," he said. "He put his hand on the Bible, took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and he uses it as a play toy. That is the Republican Party we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don’t deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation."

The Blaze described Harrison's actions as a "melt down."

Cotton had cited Jackson's leniency toward offenders in child pornography cases, as well as her time as a defense attorney.

"The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis," Cotton said, citing former Justice Robert H. Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.

"This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Cotton said.

Bob Unruh
