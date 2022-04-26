A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trans inmate rapes woman in jail, gets 7 more years

Attacks 33-year-old gal exiting shower, held her down by her neck

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2022 at 1:07pm
(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

A transgender inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman while incarcerated in the women’s section of the Rikers Island jail, according to the New York Post.

Ramel Blount, who also goes by Diamond Blount, approached a 33-year-old woman exiting the shower, held her down by her neck and raped her Feb. 8, 2021, investigators said, according to the NYP. Blount pled guilty to attempted rape April 7 and must register as a sex offender and undergo eight years of post-release supervision after the end of the seven-year sentence.

“Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said, according to the NYP.

New York City allows transgender inmates to choose where they are held based on gender identity rather than biological sex, meaning that a male who identifies as a woman can be held in a women’s prison. It remains unclear whether Blount will serve time in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the state’s Department of Correctional Services and Supervision to implement a similar policy in January, but the policy needs to be passed by state lawmakers before it can go into effect.

The state’s prison system considers transgender inmates’ requests to be transferred to women’s prisons on an individual basis and does not make these decisions based solely on external genital anatomy, according to a 2019 directive.

New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
