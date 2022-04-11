A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Transgender convicted killer now 'identifies' as baby, demands diapers and baby food

'This is obviously something else entirely'

Published April 11, 2022 at 6:10pm
Published April 11, 2022 at 6:10pm
(Image by i410hlr from Pixabay)

(Image by i410hlr from Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A convicted killer and transgender woman has been given a dummy by prison guards after claiming she now identifies as a baby.

Sophie Eastwood, 36, who received a life sentence for strangling her cellmate with shoelaces, has also asked for nappies and baby food.

She is locked up at Polmont prison, Falkirk after killing 22-year-old Paul Algie in 2004.

Read the full story ›

