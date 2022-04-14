'Transition closet' brought to high school secretly provides clothes for 'gender-exploring youth'

(RED VOICE MEDIA) – A high school in Oakland, California has brought what’s called a “transition closet” to their campus in order to help children dress as the gender with which they identify without their parents’ knowledge.
The program started that the high school in February and works off of donations made by people to the closet. Kids can take advantage of the items and wear clothes of the opposite gender without having to tell their parents, but also offers girls lessons on how to “bind” their breasts.
Advertisement - story continues below
In the video below, the program is introduced as having just been approved by the principal of Fremont High School, and the purpose is stated as “providing clothes for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-exploring youth who maybe don’t have the access or safety to get those clothes in their personal life.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]