'Transition closet' brought to high school secretly provides clothes for 'gender-exploring youth'

(RED VOICE MEDIA) – A high school in Oakland, California has brought what’s called a “transition closet” to their campus in order to help children dress as the gender with which they identify without their parents’ knowledge.

The program started that the high school in February and works off of donations made by people to the closet. Kids can take advantage of the items and wear clothes of the opposite gender without having to tell their parents, but also offers girls lessons on how to “bind” their breasts.

In the video below, the program is introduced as having just been approved by the principal of Fremont High School, and the purpose is stated as “providing clothes for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-exploring youth who maybe don’t have the access or safety to get those clothes in their personal life.”

Read the full story ›