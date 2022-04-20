U.K. court releases decision approving extradition for Julian Assange

A final court in the United Kingdom now has ruled that Julian Assange, wanted in the United States for years already for publishing material on WikiLeaks, can be extradited to the U.S.

That, however, still isn't a done deal.

A report at Citizen Free Press explains the court has approved the procedure, but it still awaits a decision from Priti Patel, the home secretary there.

BREAKING: A UK judge has ordered the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he will face a 175 year sentence for publishing The decision will now move to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel – the defense have until May 18 to make submissions https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/BqEZH0O49O — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2022

JUST IN - UK court has issued an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022

The decision comes as a result of a short court hearing before the Westminster magistrates court, following the decision a month ago from the nation's Supreme Court.

That ruling, from the U.K.’s High Court ruled Assange could be returned to the U.S. where he will face multiple charges related to espionage and hacking.

A lower court earlier had blocked plans by the U.S. to bring Assange back.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained, "Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Tim Holroyde said they had made their decision due to assurances offered by the U.S. that Assange would not be held in a maximum security prison, that he would be allowed to apply to serve his sentence in his home country of Australia and that he will receive 'appropriate clinical and psychological treatment.'"

The U.S. government believes he conspired to hack into U.S. computers for the purposes of publishing confidential material.

A maximum sentence on his counts theoretically could be 175 years.

Assange lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, but he was arrested by British authorities in April 2019 for allegedly skipping bail after Ecuadorian authorities evicted him.

