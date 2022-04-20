U.K. court releases decision approving extradition for Julian Assange

A final court in the United Kingdom now has ruled that Julian Assange, wanted in the United States for years already for publishing material on WikiLeaks, can be extradited to the U.S.
That, however, still isn't a done deal.
Advertisement - story continues below
A report at Citizen Free Press explains the court has approved the procedure, but it still awaits a decision from Priti Patel, the home secretary there.
TRENDING: WATCH: Packed plane erupts the moment passengers learn masks are no longer required
BREAKING: A UK judge has ordered the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he will face a 175 year sentence for publishing
The decision will now move to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel – the defense have until May 18 to make submissions https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/BqEZH0O49O
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
JUST IN - UK court has issued an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022
The decision comes as a result of a short court hearing before the Westminster magistrates court, following the decision a month ago from the nation's Supreme Court.
That ruling, from the U.K.’s High Court ruled Assange could be returned to the U.S. where he will face multiple charges related to espionage and hacking.
A lower court earlier had blocked plans by the U.S. to bring Assange back.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Daily Caller News Foundation explained, "Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Tim Holroyde said they had made their decision due to assurances offered by the U.S. that Assange would not be held in a maximum security prison, that he would be allowed to apply to serve his sentence in his home country of Australia and that he will receive 'appropriate clinical and psychological treatment.'"
The U.S. government believes he conspired to hack into U.S. computers for the purposes of publishing confidential material.
A maximum sentence on his counts theoretically could be 175 years.
Assange lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, but he was arrested by British authorities in April 2019 for allegedly skipping bail after Ecuadorian authorities evicted him.
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]