U.S. base in Syria attacked from inside

(RT) – Last week’s explosions at a base in Syria, that reportedly injured four U.S. soldiers, may have been the work of charges planted by one or more people in the facility's showers and ammunition depot, Washington has claimed. The incident, which was initially blamed on artillery fire, is being investigated further.

Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the group in charge of US operations in Iraq and Syria, posted a statement early Friday that what was originally classified as an “indirect attack” is now believed to have been “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by an unknown individual or individuals, targeting the shower facility and ammunition holding area.

The CJTF-OIR initially said, “two rounds of indirect fire... struck two support buildings” at Green Village on April 7, and that four US service members were “being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.”

