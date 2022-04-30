A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ukraine defense ministry warns of 'signs' Russia is increasing troop size in Donbas

Senior defense official says Putin's forces relying on dummy bombs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 4:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A Russian tank rolls through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

A Russian tank rolls through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A Ukrainian military official warned Saturday that Russia is continuing to bolster its forces in the eastern Donbas region and is intensifying its offensive measures.

"As of today, we see signs that Russia has been increasing its troops in eastern areas of operations. They are increasing the numbers of their units, and they want to take as much Ukrainian territory as possible," Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense spokesman Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told reporters. "As of now, their main goal is to get administrative boundaries of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts as well as Kherson oblast."

Senior defense officials said this week that the U.S. assesses Russia’s progression as slow and behind schedule.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Free speech concerns mount over DHS 'disinformation' board as lawmakers, critics weigh in
Nancy Pelosi dodges question about midterm elections
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Biden hemorrhaging black support
Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning artist, dead at 76
Ukraine defense ministry warns of 'signs' Russia is increasing troop size in Donbas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×