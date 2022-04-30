Ukraine defense ministry warns of 'signs' Russia is increasing troop size in Donbas

(FOX NEWS) – A Ukrainian military official warned Saturday that Russia is continuing to bolster its forces in the eastern Donbas region and is intensifying its offensive measures.

"As of today, we see signs that Russia has been increasing its troops in eastern areas of operations. They are increasing the numbers of their units, and they want to take as much Ukrainian territory as possible," Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense spokesman Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told reporters. "As of now, their main goal is to get administrative boundaries of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts as well as Kherson oblast."

Senior defense officials said this week that the U.S. assesses Russia’s progression as slow and behind schedule.

Read the full story ›