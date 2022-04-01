Ukrainian-American pastor kidnapped by Russian forces is released

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A Ukrainian-American pastor who was recently kidnapped from his home by Russian forces has been released, his family confirmed.
As Christian Headlines previously reported, Pastor Dmitry Bodyu of Word of Life Church in Melitopol was taken by about 8 to 10 Russian troops on the morning of March 19. On Monday, however, his wife, Helen Bodyu, announced that he had been sent free and returned home.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Dear friends! Thank you all so much for your prayers!!! Dmitry is home. He's doing well, wrote Helen on Facebook. Thank you for your participation, for your concern, help and love! God is good!!! Praise the Lord!"
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]