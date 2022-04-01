Ukrainian-American pastor kidnapped by Russian forces is released

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A Ukrainian-American pastor who was recently kidnapped from his home by Russian forces has been released, his family confirmed.

As Christian Headlines previously reported, Pastor Dmitry Bodyu of Word of Life Church in Melitopol was taken by about 8 to 10 Russian troops on the morning of March 19. On Monday, however, his wife, Helen Bodyu, announced that he had been sent free and returned home.

"Dear friends! Thank you all so much for your prayers!!! Dmitry is home. He's doing well, wrote Helen on Facebook. Thank you for your participation, for your concern, help and love! God is good!!! Praise the Lord!"

