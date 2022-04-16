Universities boost police and security funds to tackle crime

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Universities in major cities have boosted police and security funds in recent months to deal with criminal activity.

Marquette University in Milwaukee announced it “will partner with the Milwaukee Police Department to add officers for strategic patrol deployment while MUPD continues its recruiting efforts for open positions.”

“MPD contracted officers will begin in early April to further support MUPD with surveillance and intervention,” the Catholic university’s Safety Task Force announced. The announcement came after a Campus Safety Student Forum at the end of March.

