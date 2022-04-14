University's 'decolonization' effort requires profs to ask if they're citing white mathematicians

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – As part of Durham University’s ongoing “decolonization” efforts, professors in the math department are being told to ask themselves if they’re citing work from “mostly white or male” mathematicians.

The Telegraph reports that a guide used by the U.K. school states “decolonising the mathematical curriculum means considering the cultural origins of the mathematical concepts, focusses, and notation we most commonly use.”

For instance, how different countries view the power of ten should be “reconsidered,” as well as Indian mathematician Brahmagupta’s concept of zero, for which he assigned “a different meaning.”

