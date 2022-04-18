Unnerving number of people nabbed at southern border in 2021 were on terrorist database

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehended 23 people at the Southern border in 2021 that were flagged for possible terror ties, according to Fox News.
The names of 23 individuals agents encountered between Jan. 20 and Dec. 27, 2021 appeared in the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), according to Fox News. The Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, El Centro, and San Diego sectors each encountered 4 individuals who matched names in the terrorism database, while the El Paso sector saw 3 persons, and the Tucson and Yuma sectors each saw 2.
The terrorism database is maintained through the FBI and compiles information across intelligence and government agencies.
When border agents discover that someone they apprehended matches a name on the watchlist, they immediately notify Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI, which takes the suspect into their custody, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Republican lawmakers on April 4.
Before leaving his post on August 14, 2021, former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott said that alleged terrorists were crossing the border “at a level we have never seen before.”
Neither DHS nor CBP immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
