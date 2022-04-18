Vast majority of Americans back Florida's limits on gender indoctrination

A new poll reveals that nearly two of three Americans endorse a new state law in Florida limiting the gender lessons that can be imposed on children in kindergarten through third grade, with only self-described "liberals" mounting any serious objection to it.
The polling from Tipp Insights explained Florida's law "prohibits the teach of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3."
It is not, as critics have claimed, a "Don't Say Gay" law.
"Most Americans back Florida’s 'Parental Rights in Education Bill.' A plurality also thinks it is inappropriate to call the bill the 'Don’t Say Gay' law," the polling company identified as its key findings.
The national poll of 1,305 adults asked: "The Governor of Florida signed the 'Parental Rights in Education bill,' forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade. To what extent do you agree or disagree?"
Fifty-seven percent agreed, including 37% who agreed "strongly." Only 31% disagreed, including 20% who disagreed "strongly."
"Interestingly, a majority, irrespective of party affiliations and ideologies, backed the bill, except for liberals," the pollster found.
That included 51% of Democrats, 73% of Republicans, 54% of independents, 80% of conservatives and 51% of moderates.
"The bill’s opponents called it the 'Don’t Say Gay' bill. However, our poll shows that many Americans think it is poor nomenclature," the poll said. "We asked Americans: 'How appropriate is it to call the bill that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade the 'Don't Say Gay' law?'"
Forty-seven percent said it was not appropriate, to 38% who said it was.
By political persuasion, 43% of Democrats think it's inappropriate to call the bill that, as do 46% of liberals, 50% of Republicans 48% of conservatives, 54% of independents and 49% of moderates.
"The moral here is that Americans can see through the spin. But still, the political class, including the president, and a large section of the media fail to realize or acknowledge the disingenuous tagline. It would be better to look into the merits of the Florida law rather than believe the misinformation campaign based on a catchphrase," the pollster explained.
The Daily Wire reported the survey "shows broad support" for the Florida law.
The report explained the statute "became a culture war flashpoint pitting Republicans and family groups against major corporations and celebrities. Disney joined the public opposition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signing the 'Parental Rights in Education Bill,' which says a 'school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels,' and only in an age-appropriate manner in subsequent grades."
The report continued, "It also confirms a survey performed by Lucid on behalf of The Daily Wire and released in March, which found 64% of Americans support the Florida child protection legislation — including 62% of Democrats and 57% of registered independents."
