Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'

(NEW YORK POST) – Is pee the fountain of youth? A 34-year-old vegan in England swears the byproduct of “relieving” himself relieves more than just his bladder.

Harry Matadeen has claimed he drinks his own urine daily, saying that the stomach-churning practice has “cured” him of his depression and made him look 10 years younger.

Matadeen said he used to suffer from depression and severe social anxiety, which he claimed was cured almost immediately after beginning urine therapy during the summer of 2016 in an “open-minded” and “desperate” attempt “to heal.”

