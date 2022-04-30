A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'

'It was beyond my wildest imaginations how powerful it was'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 2:27pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(NEW YORK POST) – Is pee the fountain of youth? A 34-year-old vegan in England swears the byproduct of “relieving” himself relieves more than just his bladder.

Harry Matadeen has claimed he drinks his own urine daily, saying that the stomach-churning practice has “cured” him of his depression and made him look 10 years younger.

Matadeen said he used to suffer from depression and severe social anxiety, which he claimed was cured almost immediately after beginning urine therapy during the summer of 2016 in an “open-minded” and “desperate” attempt “to heal.”

×