A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
$1 FOR 1 MONTH
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S. Wire WorldWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Packed plane erupts the moment passengers learn masks are no longer required

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published April 19, 2022 at 2:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

For at least a moment Monday night, air travel was fun again.

Passengers on flight after flight erupted in joy as they learned that after a federal judge put the kibosh on the Biden administration’s attempt to extend mask mandates on air travel,  airline after airline ended the mandates many had been begging to end.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida ruled that the mandate goes beyond the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


The government had claimed the rule was vital to sanitation on mass transit. Mizelle rejected that idea.

TRENDING: China deploys highly advanced fighter jets to contested areas

“Wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance,” Mizelle wrote, according to The Washington Post.

And the skies echoed with cheers.

But not so much along Pennsylvania Avenue.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according to the Post.

But for travelers, it was a day of freedom.

“Just take them off,” Simon Rojas, 29, of Laurel, Maryland, told the Post. “In the news, they’ve been saying the death rate is going down, right? Also, I think if you’re in such a closed space like a plane, that mask isn’t doing anything.”

One flight attendant almost cried at going mask-free after two years.

But some people do not agree.

“I still don’t understand a Florida judge reversing a federal mandate when the mandate is backed by as much science as it is,” Phil Delin, 67, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, said, told the Post, adding he would continue to wear his mask.

Major U.S. airlines announced almost immediately that masks would now be optional, NBC News reported.

However, Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, an infection control expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, wrote a commentary published by CNN Tuesday declaring, in essence, that "science" is giving way to appeasement. Its headline: "Opinion: Air passengers, keep your masks on."

“Though the facts clearly demonstrate the prudence of delaying the end of the mask mandate, a choice echoed by the ongoing airline chaos in Europe, I continue to worry that the CDC ultimately will be cornered into doing the wrong thing -- or forced to comply with the federal judge's latest ruling on the matter before the Biden administration can appeal,” he wrote.

Sepkowitz wrote that wishing the virus to go away will not make it so.

“The country has slid into ‘move on from Covid-19’ mode, embracing the magical thinking that, by ignoring the virus, it will go away, misconstruing our collective fatigue as an indication of finality. And the airplane tantrum reports, however despicable, are demoralizing somehow -- clear-cut evidence of a tattered social fabric. The path to a quieter summer -- at least in newspaper headlines -- is to look the other way and hope nothing disastrous happens,” he wrote, noting that regardless of what the final outcome of the case should be, he will still wear a mask on an airplane.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×