Videos expose educators ignoring state laws banning CRT in schools

(THE FEDERALIST) – Schools in Republican-led states are skirting laws banning critical race theory (CRT) in public education, according to new investigative footage.
Released by Accuracy in Media (AIM), the videos show multiple school officials in Idaho discussing how the principles associated with the neo-Marxist ideology can be taught to students without officially being labeled as critical race theory, despite state law outlawing the teaching of ideas aligned with CRT by public educators.
Advertisement - story continues below
While speaking with Mark Jones of the Boise School District, for instance, AIM President Adam Guillette asked whether educators could teach “tenets … associated with [CRT], but under the guise of equity or something else,” to which Jones affirmed and further explained that “part of [the district’s] strategic plan deals with equity.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]