Vinyl record sales boom, domestic record pressing plants can't keep up

(TPR) – At $1 billion in vinyl record sales, 2021 was the biggest year for vinyl since 1986, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. At just 11% of all revenues, physical sales are still exploding — with vinyl revenue growing 61% year over year.
Vinyl record sales have grown rapidly for more than a decade. That’s one of few bright spots for musicians and an industry that’s been battered by shrinking physical sales the past two decades, and more recently the pandemic.
But vinyl record production has again struggled to keep up, and small artists are bearing the brunt of the production pain.
