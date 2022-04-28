A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Virginia congregation leaving United Methodist Church over LGBT debate

Will join theologically conservative network

WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:37pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A United Methodist Church congregation in Virginia plans to join a theologically conservative alternative to the mainline Protestant denomination due to issues with the UMC's ongoing debate over homosexuality.

Holston View UMC of Weber City, which has over 300 members, recently announced that it is pursuing affiliation with the Global Methodist Church and leaving the UMC.

Meant to be a denomination where theologically conservative United Methodists can join to leave their church’s seemingly endless debate over LGBT issues, the GMC is scheduled to officially launch this Sunday.

Read the full story ›

