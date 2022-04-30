A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Biden hemorrhaging black support

'The emperor has no clothes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 5:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Winsome Sears addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Winsome Sears addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said the Democratic track record prompts Black Americans "to say the emperor has no clothes" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

President Biden's approval rating among non-Hispanic Black adults has plummeted 20 points since he took office, from 87% to 67%, according to Gallup polling.

"I think it's not just happening now," Sears told guest host Jeanine Pirro. "It's been happening, but it's been under the radar. We have seen that when the Democrats are in power, they tell us that things are going to get better. And so what happens is we keep voting and voting — well, after some time, we're going to say the emperor has no clothes."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Free speech concerns mount over DHS 'disinformation' board as lawmakers, critics weigh in
Nancy Pelosi dodges question about midterm elections
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Biden hemorrhaging black support
Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning artist, dead at 76
Ukraine defense ministry warns of 'signs' Russia is increasing troop size in Donbas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×