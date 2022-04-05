Why Walt Disney would vomit over his company's actions

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

"I'm here as the mother of two queer children. One transgender and one pansexual. … We have many LGBTQIA characters in our stories, and yet we don't have enough."

– Disney president of entertainment content

Vomit is a strong term to describe someone's possible revulsion at developments in a trusted company founded to uplift and inspire the imagination of children and families. Yet Jesus Himself used the term in exposing developments contaminating a church in the book of Revelation (Revelation 3:16 NASB).

Is it too strong a term?

I don't think so, and I believe there are countless tens of millions of decent Americans feeling the same way today about what's goin' down at Disney.

Returning to roots

Walt Disney was born in 1901 in Chicago and early on developed a love for drawing cartoon characters. Initially he was turned down for a job because of a perceived lack of talent, but he persevered and eventually landed a job as a commercial illustrator.

After he got married and was blessed with a beautiful daughter, he took her one day to a carnival in town but was grieved by the tawdry environment. Gifted by God as an innovative entrepreneur and artistic pioneer, he later shared his dream with Roy, his brother, for a wholesome amusement park that eventually came to fruition in 1955 as Disneyland, "The Happiest Place on Earth."

What started as a simple cartoon studio in California evolved over the years into a worldwide empire focused on family-friendly experiences derived from theme parks, groundbreaking films, television programs and merchandise featuring joyful characters loved by children the world over.

Reflecting on growing up with nostalgic characters in films and TV programs like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Bambi, Cinderella, Mary Poppins and Davy Crockett, "King of the Wild Frontier," brings many smiles to children, moms and dads everywhere.

For his tireless work establishing traditional and wholesome values through creative ventures, Walt Disney was honored with 26 Academy Awards, the most of anyone in history! Next year marks the 100th anniversary of this legendary American genius and his company. Walt will always be remembered for his contribution to what's best about American entertainment.

Man behind the scenes

Walt Disney was a committed, baptized Christian who said, "All I ask of myself is to live a good Christian life, and toward that objective I bend every effort in shaping my personal, domestic and professional activities and growth. I have watched constantly that in my work the highest moral and spiritual standards are upheld."

In person Walt was a shy, self-deprecating and extremely generous man. His public persona was that of a warm, loving father figure who genuinely cared about children and whose passion was wholesome entertainment.

Walt died in 1966 from lung cancer because of a cigarette habit he never could shake, although he would never be seen by children smoking a cigarette. He wouldn't influence a child in a wrong direction.

Upon his death Walt Disney was hailed for the "values in his films as those considered valuable in American Christian society." His obituary in the New York Times honored his work as "wholesome, warm-hearted … touching and beautiful."

Trojan horse

Jordan Peterson, brilliant conservative and author of the blockbuster bestseller "12 Rules for Life," who recently left his academic position due to ongoing intimidation and pressure, recently said something that is very apropos: "If corporations let radical activists infiltrate the company's leadership, they'll be a Trojan horse and destroy the company."

Dennis Prager, another outspoken conservative author and speaker, said something similar. "It seems like everything the left touches comes to ruin."

Since the takeover of the Democratic Party by radical leftist "progressives," is anybody ready to say "amen" as we look at the dramatic decline of our nation since Biden became their pawn pushing their policies and platform?

It's happened to Hollywood, late-night TV, corrupt corporate media (controlling the information flow), and now it's becoming increasingly evident that the Disney corporation is teetering on the edge of what Obama once called "the fundamental transformation of America."

From inroads to infiltration

In the '60s it was labeled "Gay Liberation." Then activists added "lesbian." Next they tacked on "bisexual." Then "transgender" followed by the all encompassing "queer." Now they've added an I (intersex – male/female mix), A (asexual, or no sexual attraction) and a plus sign + that embraces pansexuality (sexual attraction to anyone), bestiality and children (celebrated by the North American Man/Boy Love Association).

Under the guise of "inclusion, diversity and non-discrimination," anything-goes sexual activists maneuvered into Disney and slowly but surely advanced the LGBTQIA+ agenda. Seizing upon the leftist "progressive" partnership with the media, entertainment and radical Democratic Party, they became emboldened to exploit the situation with Disney executives cowardly caving lest they be perceived as "bigots."

A soft explosion occurred when conscientious politicians and parents in Florida discovered attempts by these activists to indoctrinate small children with their agenda.

They drew up the "Parents Rights in Education" bill setting reasonable and needed boundaries so impressionable children grades K-3 wouldn't be indoctrinated with pro-homosexual, pro-transgender propaganda. The majority of Floridians supported the initiative signed into law by their courageous governor, Ron DeSantis.

Gay activists were incensed and marshaled forces to demand government officials stop hateful "discrimination" against gays. They proceeded to deceive multitudes by calling the protective legislation the "Don't Say Gay Bill" and intimidated Disney's CEO to apologize for inaction as he donated millions to LGBTQ efforts.

What should concerned Americans do?

The Disney corporation is facing a demonically inspired, frontal assault from the "Woke/Cancel Culture" just like Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, academic institutions, school boards and churches across the nation. I can identify as I was "canceled" from a megachurch, having been told if I made an educational video explaining a biblical position on gay marriage it would be a "deal breaker" – and it was.

Cowardly clergy more concerned about "nickels, numbers and new facilities" are greatly responsible for the mess America is in today. When there's a vacuum, Satan will fill it.

The times in which we live are characterized by moral insanity. We're being told we can't acknowledge biological males and females ("follow the science?"), and to simply uphold the foundational values on sexuality and marriage we've honored for 400 years in America is now "bigotry."

Jesus put a little child in the midst of the crowd and warned: "Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into the sea" (Mark 9:42).

In Romans 1:18-32, the Bible clearly teaches that when a society "suppresses the truth" and "turns the truth of God into a lie" eventually God will turn people over to "dishonorable passions" described in detail as those of the LGBTQIA+ lifestyle. Like in a gay pride celebration, "they not only do them, but also give hearty approval to those who practice them."

Here's the Deal: May we consecrate ourselves afresh to pray fervently, preach the gospel consistently, proclaim truth uncompromisingly and pass along commentaries like this to help people understand what's happening in this pivotal time. An iconic American company that has instilled wholesome values and lessons for children and families for almost a century faces radicals trying to take over and ruin an American institution the same way leftist progressives are trying to do to our entire country. Walt Disney said his duty was to "live a good Christian life" and make sure "the highest moral and spiritual standards are upheld." As salt and informed influencers, let's go and do likewise.

