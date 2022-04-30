A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Watch Biden's 'disinformation' chief descend into gutter, demand to be 'rich'

Nina Jankowicz sings raunchy song about joining entitled elite class

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published April 29, 2022 at 8:06pm
Nina Jankowicz singing raunchy song (video screenshot)

Editor's Note: Please be aware of highly offensive language throughout embedded video.

Joe Biden's new "disinformation" chief, Nina Jankowicz, apparently at one point wanted a singing career.

And now, as she's been picked by the president to be the chief of his "Disinformation Governance Board," a video has appeared that reveals what the world missed with her move into politics.

You can watch here as she descends into the gutter to sing at a Christmas event.

Editor's Note: Please be aware of highly offensive language throughout:

A report from Breitbart reported she was singing a "version" of "My Simple Christmas Wish (Rich, Famous, and Powerful)," by David Friedman.

She boasts about wanting to, "Step on all my enemies and never do a thing," and being discovered while sitting on "my a--."

Is Nina Jankowicz a suitable choice for a "disinformation" chief?

Further, she demands explicitly "who do I f---" to reach that goal of "famous and powerful."

The report explained the video first came from LA TI Do productions.

The report said, "Jankowicz ultimately gave up her musical ambitions to pursue a career in tracking online disinformation and talking about its danger to democracy and national security. The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday she would lead Biden’s 'Disinformation Governance Board.'"

