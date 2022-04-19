WATCH: Easter bunny has to give 'lost' Joe Biden directions

(DAILY MAIL) -- President Joe Biden was in for a surprise when his comments to people at the White House's Easter egg roll were interrupted on Monday by none other than the Easter Bunny itself.
Biden was filmed speaking with reporters and guests at the cheerful holiday event when he began discussing Afghanistan, eight months after he presided over the US military's chaotic withdrawal from Kabul that ended 20 years of American boots on the ground there.
The president, 79, appears to begin talking about Pakistan and Afghanistan when a person dressed as the Easter Bunny hops -- literally -- into his conversation.
