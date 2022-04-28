WATCH: French president pelted with tomatoes days after election win

(FOX NEWS) -- Protesters threw tomatoes at French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Cergy, France on Wednesday, days after Macron won re-election.

Macron's security detail could be seen wielding an umbrella to deflect a barrage of cherry tomatoes during Wednesday's visit. Macron secured re-election against nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Emmanuel Macron ciblé par un jet de tomates lors de son déplacement à Cergy pic.twitter.com/3J0hXIZSRP — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 27, 2022

Footage shows Macron and his security detail wading through a crowd in Cergy only for a nearby man to be pelted with tomatoes. Security sprang into action, covering Macron first with their hands and arms and then with umbrellas.

