WATCH: French president pelted with tomatoes days after election win

Security wielded umbrellas to ward off the assault

Published April 27, 2022 at 8:24pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Protesters threw tomatoes at French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Cergy, France on Wednesday, days after Macron won re-election.

Macron's security detail could be seen wielding an umbrella to deflect a barrage of cherry tomatoes during Wednesday's visit. Macron secured re-election against nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Footage shows Macron and his security detail wading through a crowd in Cergy only for a nearby man to be pelted with tomatoes. Security sprang into action, covering Macron first with their hands and arms and then with umbrellas.

Read the full story ›

