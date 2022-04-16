Wildfires force thousands to evacuate

(FOX NEWS) – New Mexico wildfires have forced the evacuations of thousands of residents. The McBride Fire that broke out Tuesday near the village of Ruidoso has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people.

An elderly couple – whom family members said planned to evacuate – was found dead last week near their burnt residence after family members contacted the police. Authorities have yet to release their names.

According to InciWeb, the fire has scorched more than 6,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

