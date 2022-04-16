A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.THE WEST ABLAZE
Wildfires force thousands to evacuate

Blaze has scorched over 6,000 acres, killed 2, burned 200 homes

Published April 16, 2022 at 4:54pm
(FOX NEWS) – New Mexico wildfires have forced the evacuations of thousands of residents. The McBride Fire that broke out Tuesday near the village of Ruidoso has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people.

An elderly couple – whom family members said planned to evacuate – was found dead last week near their burnt residence after family members contacted the police. Authorities have yet to release their names.

According to InciWeb, the fire has scorched more than 6,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

Read the full story ›

