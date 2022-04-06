Is Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar slapdown a 'cleverly disguised stunt' to sell drugs?

One of the theories regarding the slap heard 'round the world at this year's Academy Awards is that Will Smith smacked Oscar host Chris Rock on behalf of Big Pharma sponsors, who are developing new drugs to combat alopecia, the hair-loss condition suffered by Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Among those raising that question is Dr. Joseph Mercola, author of the best-selling book, "The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal."
"The Will Smith-Chris Rock drama during the Oscars may have been nothing more than a subliminal publicity stunt for Pfizer's upcoming alopecia drug," writes Mercola in his Wednesday analysis titled: "Big Pharma advertising dollars are at an all-time high."
"Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Incyte and Exact Sciences even sponsored the 2022 Academy Awards, which was 'an unusual turn for the industry,' according to some biopharma professionals," Mercola says.
"Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia areata, which is believed to be an autoimmune disorder. Isn't it amazing, then, that Pfizer, a primary sponsor of this year's Oscars, is working on an alopecia drug? They announced 'top-line results' from a Phase 2b/3 trial in August 2021.
"It's especially curious since three of the other sponsors – Eli Lilly, Incyte (partnering with Lilly) and Novartis – also have alopecia drugs nearly ready to go. Coincidence? Or a cleverly disguised publicity stunt for soon-to-be-released drugs? If the latter, it would put a whole new spin on the concept of subliminal advertising."
In 8k quality images you can see a pad on chris rocks cheek, yeah conspiracy theorists gonna go crazy with this one pic.twitter.com/oFyMXOPkNy
— posting clips that went viral (@viralclipsss) March 28, 2022
The self-proclaimed, so-called "fact-checkers" at Politifact, who partner with Facebook as arbitrating what is accurate and what is not, has rated the claim false, specifically noting:
"Pfizer has two medications – ritlecitinib and etrasimod – under development to treat alopecia areata. But neither drug will be available to the public in the near future. The earliest anticipated date for federal regulatory approval of either drug is 2023.
"Media reports have said there is no evidence to support the claim that Will Smith's slap was staged. The Academy has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith, and he apologized for his actions."
Irrespective of whether the slap was staged for Big Pharma, Dr. Mercola used the question to examine how the public can be swayed by the industry's vast sums of money it spends on advertising, as he prominently displayed a montage of Pfizer sponsorships in a video posted to YouTube in November. WATCH:
Mercola says major media are controlled through advertising dollars:
"Big Pharma advertising dominates, making up a large portion of a given media outlet's revenue, and that funding gives Pharma the power to dictate what ends up in the news and what doesn't. While Big Pharma has frequently spent more on advertising than on research and development, over the past couple of years, ad spending has increased to new heights.
"In 2021, drug companies spent an aggregate $6.88 BILLION on direct-to-consumer advertising (DTCA), up slightly from $6.86 billion in 2020."
Mercola points out that DTCA is "only permitted in two countries in the world, the U.S. and New Zealand, so media tend to be particularly biased in favor of Big Pharma those two countries."
"Even more egregiously, over the past year, the U.S. government used your tax dollars to advertise the COVID jab, which is the most dangerous and least proven drug ever marketed in the history of the world. How do we know this? Well, there's:
- An unprecedented number of adverse reports after the COVID jab filed with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS)
- Insurance companies are reporting unprecedented death rates. For example, OneAmerica reported the death rate among working-age Americans in the third quarter of 2021 was 40% higher than prepandemic levels; the Hartford Insurance Company found mortality in 2021 was 32% higher than 2019 and 20% higher than 2020, and Lincoln National reports that claims were 54% higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2019 (compare that to an average year-over-year increase of 13.7%)
- Funeral homes are reporting an increase in burials and cremations in 2021 compared to 2020, when the pandemic was at its peak
- In Germany, a large health insurance company found the death rate after the rollout of the COVID jabs was 14 times higher than what was being reported by the German government, and according to a British government report, 9 out of 10 COVID deaths have occurred in people who were fully vaccinated
"So, the U.S. government purchased favorable media coverage for a novel and poorly tested gene transfer injection that is now killing and disabling hundreds of thousands of Americans, while simultaneously calling for the censorship of anyone who dared to address the risks of this novel treatment.
"In all, the U.S. government spent $1 BILLION of U.S. taxpayers' dollars to 'strengthen vaccine confidence in the United States' and 'combat misinformation about vaccines,' all with 'the goal of increasing rates of vaccination across all ages.'"
Mercola says that while newsrooms claim to be completely independent from the advertising department, "history and the personal experience of insiders tells us this simply isn't true."
He pointed to the work of Sharyl Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award-winning network anchor, producer and reporter who, in 2009, blew the lid off the swine flu media hype, showing the hysteria was manufactured and completely unfounded.
Mercola explains: "Years before the [COVID-19] pandemic, Attkisson explained how false 'consensus' was being created: Let's say you hear about a new drug for an ailment you have, and you decide to do your own due diligence. Ultimately, you conclude it is safe and effective because everywhere you look, the information seems to support this conclusion. You feel good knowing you've done your homework, and fill the prescription. But what you don't know is that:
- Facebook and Twitter pages speaking highly of the drug are run by individuals on the payroll of the drug company
- The Wikipedia page for the drug is monitored and controlled by a special-interest editor hired by the drug company
- Google search engine results have been optimized, ensuring you'll find all those positive sources while burying contradicting information
- The nonprofit organization you stumbled across online that recommends the drug was secretly founded and funded by the drug company
- The positive study you found while searching online was also financed by the drug company
- The news articles reporting the positive findings of that study sound suspiciously alike for a reason — they're reiterating information provided by the drug company's PR department; hence, you will not find any contradictory information there either
- Doctors promoting the drug and making derogatory comments about those who worry about side effects are actually paid consultants for the drug company
- The medical lecture your own personal doctor attended, where he became convinced the drug is safe and efficacious, was also sponsored by the drug company
"In short," says Mercola, "the 'consensus' you see has been cleverly manufactured by the most effective propaganda campaign in the history of the world, in an effort to convince you of what the corporate cartels want you to conclude at the end of doing 'your own research.' This way, they can sell you more of their expensive and dangerous products.
"Over the past two years, this manipulation has become far more obvious and easy for people to see. Before the pandemic, it was pretty well disguised. Today, most can rattle off dozens of examples of how COVID information was manipulated and controlled, through the examples above and others, both by Big Pharma and the U.S. government."
