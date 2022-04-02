A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Winnebago says it now has a $4.4 billion worth of backlogged orders

Demand for RVs continues to rise

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2022 at 4:02pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) – Popular RV and boat maker Winnebago Industries has reported a $4.37 billion backlog as consumers continue to demand recreational outdoor vehicles, the company said in its 2022 second-quarter earnings report on March 23.

Winnebago has seen "record" orders amid COVID-19 with the help of millennial and Gen-X buyers. And so far, this success has yet to taper off. The company — which oversees brands like its eponymous RV business, a luxury motorhome brand, and two boat makers — saw $1.2 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2022, a nearly 29% increase compared to the same time in 2021.

Revenues from Winnebago's towable RV, motorhome, and marine segments were all up this quarter compared to the same time last year. But if you're looking to buy a Winnebago RV as soon as possible, you may have to be patient. The company's order backlog has grown as customer demand for its outdoor products continues to rise while supply chain constraints continue to hamper production, Mike Happe, the president and CEO of Winnebago Industries, said during the earnings call.

Read the full story ›

