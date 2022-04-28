'I wish you were aborted': Pro-life group met with vicious hatred at Catholic college

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A pro-life student organization said it had a successful outreach event at the University of San Diego despite facing insults from passerby and being removed from campus.

Students for Life of America said people told its employee and members of the College Republicans’ club things like “I wish you were aborted” and “[Expletive] you.”

University officials also ordered the club to move off campus and a spokesperson told The College Fix the organization had not followed the proper procedures.

