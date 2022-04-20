Witness in one state's voting case advocated 'overthrow' of Trump

One witness in a Georgia court fight over the state's voter identification requirements has been revealed as an extremist who suggested black women "overthrow" President Trump, and also claimed Republicans insisted on "internment camps" for Americans.

The stunning testimony from Adrienne Jones, a political science teacher at Morehouse College, was uncovered by Just the News.

It came in a court fight brought by an organization launched by Stacey Abrams, the failed candidate for governor who now is a liberal activist. Her group, Fair Fight Action Inc., is in court challenging the state's voter ID requirements, and summoned Jones as an expert witness.

But, the report explained, she immediately was cast as biased by lawyers for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who pointed out she wrote "a column where she called for black women to 'overthrow' President Donald Trump."

The report said she also "claimed Republicans wanted to create 'internment camps" for Americans."

Defense lawyer Carey Miller also got her to confess that she made a donation to the political campaign of one of the people named as defendants in the case.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, who will decide whether the state's election integrity strategies run afoul of the U.S. Constitution or the Voting Rights Act.

The report explained Abrams' attack on voter identification processes "hit a major pothole" with the testimony from Adrienne Jones.

The plaintiffs' lawyers objected to the questioning, but the judge said, "I think Mr. Miller is trying to discredit this witness. ... I think he is allowed to do it," reported Just the News.

Abrams created Fair Fight after she lost the 2018 governor's race in the state. It claims election security measures "racially discriminate against Georgians of color" and more.

Just the News explained the significance of the fight: "Liberals are hoping the lawsuit will loosen election integrity checks that they see as oppressive, while conservatives fear the lawsuit is the first step toward removing citizenship checks and opening the door to foreigners voting. New York City has already authorized noncitizen voting in local elections."

Her extremist statements came in an August 2018 article where she suggested the GOP wants internment camps, and another when she said, Democratic Party efforts "to pay attention to black and minority voters will be critical to its ability to overthrow the president."

She claimed she was referencing elections.

