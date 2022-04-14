'Woke' school board now under grand jury investigation

The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, arguably the "wokest" board in the country that created a catastrophe with its transgender policy when a boy in a skirt assaulted a girl, then was transferred to another school where he committed another offense, now reportedly is under investigation by a grand jury.

following the news, @lcps just released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/NObIKViRbT — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) April 13, 2022

The Washington Examiner confirmed the focus of the investigation into school board members themselves is their "handling of a sexual assault case last year."

There, officials in the district hid the facts about the assault from parents and the public.

But now the board is promising to cooperate with "lawful requests" from the grand jury, which can, in fact, subpoena testimony and put witnesses under oath.

The development has come a year after the board first was notified of a sexual assault, by a male student presenting himself as a female, of a female in the girls restroom at Stone Bridge High in Ashburn.

The assault was hidden. In fact, officials told the public there were no incidents that were connected to the district's new transgender policy of allowing students to define what sex they are.

Officials simply moved the offender to another school, "where a second assault occurred."

"LCPS intends to cooperate with the lawful requests of the special grand jury, while protecting the privacy rights of our students to the extent permitted by law and in accordance with all applicable legal privileges," the district confirmed in a statement.

The Examiner reported the grand jury and its investigation subject were first revealed by a Loudoun Now reporter, and the development comes after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who on his first day in office, told Attorney General Jason Miyares to review the school's actions.

The district, meanwhile, already has mounted a defense, claiming in its statement, "LCPS has audited harassment and discrimination complaints raised over the past school year to ensure that such complaints have been addressed appropriately, and LCPS has provided, and will continue to provide, additional training to staff to reinforce the understanding of their obligations when they receive allegations of sexual harassment or assault."

A report in the Daily Wire had a blunt verdict from the father of the first assault victim. Scott Smith said he hopes the grand jury also will look at the local prosecutor, sheriff's officials and county board.

"The fact that they’re dragging the community through this coverup for a year, maybe that is criminal."

He said "corruption" in the county is huge.

The male in the assault cases was found guilty in both cases.

The Daily Caller News Foundation earlier reported that the social agenda, and its consequences, had produced dissension among county officials.

At that time, just weeks ago, a county supervisor was lashing out at the county attorney for her handling of the sexual assault cases.

The county supervisor said the office, led by Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, did not follow the law in a sexual assault case that took place in LCPS,

It was attorney and Loudoun County Supervisor Caleb Kershner who represented the juvenile perpetrator at the end of the case. He complained that the prosecutor had asked for the perpetrator to be placed on a lifetime sex registry, but did so without filing for a hearing, which is required.

He blamed the prosecutor for failing to be prepared in the situation.

"The Commonwealth knew the offenses were serious, but they were simply unprepared to move forward with the case," he complained.

