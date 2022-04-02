Woman accused of stealing car shows up to court in stolen van

THEY DRIVE AMONG US

(MIAMI HERALD) – A woman leaving an appearance for car theft may have driven another stolen vehicle to the courthouse, California police said.

A stolen van was found unoccupied at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Monday, March 28, Police Chief Garrett Holmes told McClatchy News. At about 11 a.m., police received a stolen vehicle alert on the van.

“We conducted surveillance on the van and saw a female enter the driver’s seat,” Holmes said in an email.

