Woman accused of stealing car shows up to court in stolen van

The 41-year-old was arrested

Published April 2, 2022 at 12:45pm
Published April 2, 2022 at 12:45pm
(MIAMI HERALD) – A woman leaving an appearance for car theft may have driven another stolen vehicle to the courthouse, California police said.

A stolen van was found unoccupied at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Monday, March 28, Police Chief Garrett Holmes told McClatchy News. At about 11 a.m., police received a stolen vehicle alert on the van.

“We conducted surveillance on the van and saw a female enter the driver’s seat,” Holmes said in an email.

Read the full story ›

