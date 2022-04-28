Woman loses $1 million after her 2-year online love interest turns out to be fake

(KOMO NEWS) – Experts say thousands of single people become victims of romance scams every week. There are millions around the world who have been affected by this trend.

Deborah Montgomery Johnson was a widow, looking for new love after the death of her husband. She logged onto a dating site, then fell head over heels for an international man of mystery and was tricked into sending him over $1 million.

She thought her new boyfriend was British, a world traveler, a Christian. Turned out, "he" was never real, and instead, a team of computer savvy Nigerians was pulling the strings the whole time.

Read the full story ›