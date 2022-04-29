A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Has the world forgotten about malaria?

Disease responsible for 627,000 deaths worldwide in 2020

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:55pm
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:55pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – More than $9 billion was pumped into the research and development of Covid-19 vaccines in 2020 - the biggest injection of cash ever raised for a disease’s R&D in such a short space of time. But what of the other infectious diseases that existed – and killed – long before?

In the chart below, Statista's Anna Fleck takes a look at what the R&D landscape looked like for the “big three” killers, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, versus the comparatively ‘neglected diseases,’ in the first year of the pandemic.

According to research by Policy Cures, malaria was responsible for 627,000 deaths worldwide in 2020, marking a 12 percent increase from the year before.

Read the full story ›

