World's oldest gorilla turns 65 at Berlin Zoo

(RTE) – Sunny skies and spring temperatures made for the perfect setting for the 65th birthday today of Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living at Berlin Zoo. At this age, the western lowland gorilla is what the zoo calls "almost something of a legend."
"Gorillas living in the wild have a life expectancy of about 40 years and at 65, she has been the world’s oldest living gorilla for a while," said Christian Aust, in charge of apes.
"65 is absolutely extraordinary and that obviously needs to be celebrated in style," said Aust as Fatou enjoyed her birthday cake made of boiled rice and curd, vegetables, raspberries and blueberries.
