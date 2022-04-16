In worrying sign for Dems, strong majority of California voters say taxes still too high

(JUST THE NEWS) – A sizable majority of California voters say their state and federal tax burdens are too high, polling that sends a troubling signal to Democratic politicians scrambling to shore up votes during a midterm election year that could change control of Congress and state governments across the country.
Polling by the Los Angeles Times and the University of California, Berkeley shows that “nearly two-thirds of California voters say the state and federal income taxes they pay are too high,” a number that has increased by 10 percentage points relative to a similar poll conducted a decade ago.
About four in 10 voters in the poll also claimed that their financial situations are worse off now than they were a year ago.
