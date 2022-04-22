A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Writer suggests massive tax on abortion to drove industry out of business

Wants to hurt clinics in their pocketbooks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:55pm
(LIFENEWS) – Pro-life writer Josh Craddock believes pro-life lawmakers could save lives by hitting the billion-dollar abortion industry where it hurts the most: its pocketbook.

Writing at Public Discourse, Craddock proposed an abortion tax and several other ideas for pro-life lawmakers as the U.S. Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade this summer. The infamous 1973 ruling led to the deaths of more than 63 million unborn babies in abortions.

“After decades of tragedy and intense efforts, grassroots pro-life voters expect their elected representatives to do everything in their constitutional power to protect life,” he wrote.

Read the full story ›

