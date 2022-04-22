Writer suggests massive tax on abortion to drove industry out of business

(LIFENEWS) – Pro-life writer Josh Craddock believes pro-life lawmakers could save lives by hitting the billion-dollar abortion industry where it hurts the most: its pocketbook.

Writing at Public Discourse, Craddock proposed an abortion tax and several other ideas for pro-life lawmakers as the U.S. Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade this summer. The infamous 1973 ruling led to the deaths of more than 63 million unborn babies in abortions.

“After decades of tragedy and intense efforts, grassroots pro-life voters expect their elected representatives to do everything in their constitutional power to protect life,” he wrote.

