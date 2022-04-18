Zelensky warns of Russian nuke attack, urges anti-radiation pills

(MIRROR) -- Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians to prepare for a possible Russian nuclear attack and called for a stockpile of radiation pills.

He told the world "we must prepare for" the bleak scenario and get hold of medicine which would help curb radiation sickness.

Zelkensky made the grim warning in an interview before sharing the clip on his Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

