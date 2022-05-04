A 'once in 100-years moment': Christian schools flooded with applications

(CBN NEWS) -- MIDDLEBURG, Virginia – Nestled in the rolling hills of northern Virginia sits a sprawling tree-lined campus. Classrooms inside this shuttered private school sit empty. Once-busy halls are eerily silent. Each room looks like a time capsule of better days. But not for long.

"After much prayer and discussion with our elders, and pastoral leadership, we will be launching Cornerstone Christian Academy," said Senior Pastor Gary Hamrick.

Hamrick got a standing ovation after making that announcement during recent Sunday services at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg.

Read the full story ›