12 lessons learned from school shooting (Dems will be horrified)

Everyone has heard about the terrible, tragic Texas school shooting. As usual, Democrats see this as an opportunity to blame guns … and Republicans. They will demand gun bans, strict gun control and gun confiscation. So, what else is new?

This tragic shooting is just more proof that we live in a country that is bitterly divided. So divided that the two sides – right and left, Republican and Democrat, conservative and liberal – can't agree on anything.

We appear headed for a divorce – because it's clear neither side can live with the other. There is no way to compromise when two sides see things so differently. It's like night and day. It's almost as if …

Republicans are from Mars and Democrats are from Uranus.

Here are the 12 lessons I've learned from this tragedy. I'm certain tens of millions of conservative patriots see it the exact same way. Wanna bet?

No. 1: Guns aren't the problem. "Gun-free zones" are the problem. They are killing fields. They are an open invitation for mentally deranged criminals and criminally insane madmen to walk in and start shooting. "Gun-free zone" signs are like a blinking neon sign in Vegas screaming, "Come on in and kill us. We are helpless, defenseless and weak."

No. 2: Guns didn't cause this tragedy. But a good guy with a gun sure ended it. An armed border agent killed the bad guy, thereby saving lives. That should be the headline.

No. 3: We need more good guys (and gals) with guns to stop bad guys. Every school needs armed security. There should be only a single point of entry to every school, and a guard must always protect that entrance. All other doors to the school need to be locked and secured.

No. 4: Backing up the armed security at every school should be teachers and/or administrators with guns and professional gun training.

No. 5: How can we afford all this? I've argued from day one it was a disastrous decision and tragic mistake to give another $40 billion to Ukraine. We need to worry about America. We could have used that $40 billion here at home. Half of it ($20 billion) should have been used to pay for armed security at every school in America.

No. 6: If we really want to protect children, secure the border. The other half of the Ukraine funding ($20 billion more) should have been used to build and secure the wall on our Southern border. If we're angry and shocked as a nation about 19 innocent young children dying in that school shooting, shouldn't we be even more concerned with tens of thousands of American kids dying each year due to overdoses from drugs brought through our porous open border? Everything that comes over that border is a threat to America's children: drugs, human traffickers, child sex traffickers and tons of violent criminals, gang members and MS-13 murderers. Why didn't we use that Ukraine money to save thousands of children's lives by securing the border?

No. 7: Gun control is never the answer. Gun control is a massive failure. There are far more shootings, violent crimes and murders in Democrat-run big cities with strict gun control than anywhere else. If strict gun control works, why are the streets of Democratic cities like Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, New York and Los Angeles such killing fields? The answer is simple: Strict gun control never stops criminals. It just leaves the good people defenseless.

No. 8: New gun laws will do nothing to stop crime or mass murders. Why don't we enforce laws already on the books against violent criminals? Crimes are almost always committed by repeat offenders that Democratic district attorneys allowed back on the streets.

No. 9: Instead of useless new laws, why don't we make mass murder (the killing of two or more) a DEATH PENALTY crime. If convicted of mass murder, there are no appeals, and the convicted mass killer is executed the next day by firing squad. End of story. That's the way to deter more mass shootings.

No. 10: Investigate Big Pharma for the drugs they pump into young males for depression, anger issues, ADD and other forms of mental illness. Virtually every mass killer in recent memory was on these drugs. The side effects of these drugs are suicidal and violent thoughts. Why are we drugging so many male teenagers?

No. 11: Never mention "defund the police" ever again. Incidents like this prove we need more police, not less.

No. 12: But there are many questions about how these specific police responded. Did they stand around for an hour while kids were being murdered? Police announced they waited so long because they were "afraid to get shot." Really? If police are afraid to get shot, they should be instantly terminated. That's their job: to risk their lives to protect civilians. So, no more "defund the police," but let's rethink how we're hiring and training police. We need heroic macho warriors. Stop trying to make them into politically correct pansies, poets and social workers.

These are the 12 common-sense lessons millions of conservative patriots learned from this tragic mass shooting. I know Democrats will be shocked and horrified. That's why it may be time for a divorce. This marriage isn't working.

